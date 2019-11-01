Beto O’Rourke ends 2020 presidential bid

Posted 4:40 pm, November 1, 2019, by

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks at a Service Employees International Union forum on labor issues, Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(CNN) — Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke announced Friday that he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.