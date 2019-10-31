× West Tennessee town to host trunk-or-treat after cancelling trick-or-treating

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — Crews are working nonstop in Adamsville to clean up after Saturday’s powerful storms, as there are still widespread power outages and trees littering yards and roadways.

City officials have decided not to allow door-to-door trick-or-treating, saying it’s too dangerous for anyone to be out, especially after dark.

In a move to keep youngsters and parents away from downed trees and power lines, city officials are erring on the side of safety.

“It’s still dangerous to be going yard-to-yard, so we asked everybody to not trick-or-treat, so we’re having a trunk-or-treat at the City Park,” said Steve Simon, Adamsville city administrator.

The West Tennessee city took the brunt of Saturday’s straight-line winds that left a path of destruction. But that’s not stopping Deanna Bradley from hosting Thursday night’s trunk-or-treat.

Bradley, who owns Dannuhcakes Bakery on Main Street, started the event three years ago.

“We want to make sure it’s a safe area, so we moved it to the park in the parking lot,” Bradley said. “It’s well-lit and really open, and it’s going to be a safe area for everyone to get candy and trick-or-treat.”

Businesses and churches started setting up at 5 p.m., and one parent was glad about the city’s decision.

“I’m actually really happy about it because I was nervous about taking mine around,” Toni Dickey said. “I probably wasn’t going to, but they’re doing the trunk-or-treat, and I’m really excited about it, even though it’s going to be really cold.”

A boil-water notice has been lifted, and gas service is almost fully restored, but many people in the town are still without power.

“Started off at 13,000 (without power); it’s a four digit number now,” Simon said. “It’s on the lower end, but for each one of those people, it’s just as miserable as it was for the 13,000 when we started.”

Temperatures have taken a plunge, and blankets are being handed out at Adamsville’s City Hall.

Nine surrounding communities have sent crews to Adamsville to help clear limbs and restore power.

“It’s been amazing,” Simon said. “People helping each other, saying, ‘What can I do to make things better?'”

There is no curfew in Adamsville, but city officials are urging people not to go sightseeing through areas where crews are working.