Trick-or-treating events moved inside due to cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a cold day in Memphis, but that didn’t stop trick-or-treaters from filling their bowls with candy. Their parents simply had to improvise and find some indoor events.

One of those events was “Creep Sweep” at the Crosstown Concourse. There was live music and plenty of spots for kids to snag some goodies in a warm environment.

“They can wear their costumes, and they’re not covered in coats, and they’re comfortable. So this is great. We’re excited,” one parent said.

Memphis Police moved parts of their normally outdoor trick-or-treating events inside, too. Officers in the Raleigh area had a bounce house and all kinds of games for kids to play at a community center there.

“It’s good they brought it in because we thought it was over with. We thought Halloween was over with,” a parent said.

But the event went on just the same as parents brought their dressed up little ones to a safe spot to have some fun on Halloween.

“We don’t have to worry about anything happening to the kids because obviously, the police are here,” Colonel Gregory Sanders said. “Good to see the kids; the smiles on their faces. It’s good to have an event like this. (It) makes my heart flutter.”