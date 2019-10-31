× Store clerk sentenced for killing teen who took beer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis store clerk who chased and killed a teen who had shoplifted a beer was sentenced Thursday to 22 years in prison without the possibility of parole, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Anwar Ghazali, 30, who was convicted by a jury in August of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting 17-year-old Dorian Harris last year was sentenced by Criminal Court Judge W. Mark Ward.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on March 29, 2018, at the Top Stop Shop at 1127 Springdale where Harris entered the store, grabbed a beer from the cooler and left the store without paying.

Ghazali pulled a 40-cal. handgun from under the counter and ran out of the store in pursuit of Harris. The clerk fired several shots and returned to the store without calling police.

Harris’s body was found two days later in a yard at the rear of 1149 Springdale near the store. The medical examiner said he was shot in back of his left thigh, striking a femoral artery and vein and causing him to bleed to death.