WREG helps get rid of standing water, overgrown grass at abandoned Raleigh home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors living by a vacant Raleigh home are happy after overgrown grass and leaking water are finally gone.

WREG first called attention to the house a few weeks ago, and now, neighbors are seeing results.

The place might be boarded up and in need of improvements, but for those living around the home off Egypt Central Road in Raleigh, they’re OK with how it looks now.

Only a few weeks ago, grass at the home was overgrown, and trash was all over the lot. There was a water leak that was causing problems for Steve Echols, who has lived next door for 20 years.

“It was just standing water,” Echols said. “We’ve never had that problem as long as we’ve been living there, and it just sat still. Mosquitoes, you know, everything.”

WREG contacted the City of Memphis and Memphis Light Gas and Water about the problems. Property records show the home has changed hands a few times.

MLGW left a note about the leak, saying it was the homeowner’s responsibility to fix.

The grass on the property was cut shortly after WREG’s story aired, but neighbors said the leak didn’t go away. The home appeared to be abandoned, and there was no one to take care of the issues, so we pressed MLGW about how the leak could get fixed if no one lived at the home.

An MLGW employee showed up at the house Thursday to fix the leak while WREG was there. Within a few minutes, another employee showed up and turned off the water supply.

“It’s been a real headache for the past 8 to 9 months, at least,” Echols said.

Echols said he’s thankful for the change.

“If it wasn’t for you, I don’t think none of this would’ve gotten done at all,” he said.

Echols hope now is that someone will move into the home and maintain it.