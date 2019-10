× Police investigating deadly Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting in Whitehaven overnight.

Dispatch received a shooting call from the 4200 block of Graceland Drive around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on the scene they found a shooting victim that was deceased.

Officers said the victim may have known the suspect.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.