Memphis elementary school closed Friday due to heating outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis elementary school will be closed Friday, Nov. 1, due to a heating outage in the building.

A Shelby County Schools spokesperson said Dunbar Elementary will be closed all day Friday.

The spokesperson said repairs are currently in progress, but they will not be completed in time for the school to be open and for classrooms to heat up.

SCS said though they know the closure presents an inconvenience to families, they think closing the school is the best decision for students.