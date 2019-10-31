Live at 9: The opioid crisis, Norman Adcox & The Taste of the Boulevard

The opioid crisis

The full cost of the opioid crisis continues to rise as the epidemic grows. Brett Martin with Turning Point stopped by to talk about what’s being done and the toll the epidemic is taking.

Author Chat with Norman Adcox

It's a touching story of a young boy and his best friend for dog lovers of all ages. Memphis resident and author Norman Adcox shares this heartwarming tale in his latest work called "My Dog, My Love, My Best Friend."

The Taste of the Boulevard

The Taste of the Boulevard will feature 50 men battling it out for bragging rights and for charity. Brian Harris and Nicholas "Cheeseburger" Patterson along with his wife Chef Tam from Chef Tam's Underground Cafe stopped by to talk about the annual event on Live at 9.

Bread Pudding Recipe

Ingredients

2 dozen day old Krispy Kreme donuts

One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)

Two 4.5-ounce cans fruit cocktail (undrained)

2 eggs, beaten

One 9-ounce box golden raisins

1 pinch salt

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons nutmeg

Butter Rum Sauce, recipe follows

Butter Rum Sauce:

1 stick butter

1 pound box confectioners' sugar

Rum, to taste

Directions

• Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

• In large bowl, mix together sweetened condensed milk, fruit cocktail, eggs, and raisins, if using.

• Cube donuts into a large bowl. Pour bowl of other ingredients on top of donuts and let soak for about 15 minutes, or in the fridge for a few hours. It just depends on how firm or soft of a texture you’re going for. If you let it soak for a shorter time the donuts on top form more of a crust.

• Bake for about 1 hour until center has jelled. Top with Butter Rum Sauce.

Butter Rum Sauce:

• Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Slowly stir in confectioners' sugar. Add rum and heat until bubbly.

*The center of the bread pudding gets so hot that I will take it out of the oven right before I leave for an event. If you cover it well with aluminum foil the whole thing will stay hot for a long time*

Smoked Brisket mac and cheese

1 cup granulated garlic

1 cup celery salt

1 cup kosher salt

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup ground ginger

5 pounds beef brisket

1 pound unsalted butter

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups grated blue cheese

1 1/2 cups grated white Cheddar

1 1/2 cups pepper Jack cheese

2 pounds penne pasta

Cook and prepare mac and cheese following normal mac recipe top and infuse mac with smoked brisket