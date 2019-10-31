One shot, one on the run after homeowner confronts auto burglars in east Shelby

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was shot and another is on the run after deputies say an east Shelby County homeowner caught two suspects trying to break into his vehicle Thursday morning.

One suspect was hospitalized with non-critical injuries, while a second suspect is on the run. The homeowner was unhurt.

Authorities believe two people were trying to break into a vehicle in the 1600 block of Reid-Hooker Cove when the homeowner confronted them.

They exchanged gunfire, and one of the suspects was shot. The other got away before law enforcement arrived.

Authorities began a ground search for the second suspect, but later called it off. They are hoping the suspect in the hospital can lead authorities to the suspect who escaped.

Deputies say the burglars left behind their vehicle, which is stolen.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

