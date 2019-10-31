× Billy Ray Turner to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Ray Turner, one of the defendants in the Lorezen Wright murder case, is set to appear in a Shelby County courtroom today.

During the last court hearing, attorneys for Turner said they still needed time to review new evidence that was handed over to them by the state in August. That information, which includes video discs, is reportedly related to other people in the case.

A defense attorney said the prosecutor’s office told him it was a mistake.

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman says his office discovered the information in the last two weeks.

“The state is under a continual obligation if they get information in the case to turn it over to defense attorneys, and that’s what we did,” he said.

“I take Paul at his word that it was an oversight that it wasn’t turned over,” defense attorney John Perry said.

Turner’s murder trial was originally scheduled to begin September 16 but was delayed due to this new evidence.

Turner’s co-defendant Sherra Wright was sentenced in July to 30 years in prison for facilitating the murder of her ex-husband Lorenzen Wright.