This undated photo provided by the Craighead County, Ark., Detention Center, shows Nathan Page, an Arkansas State cornerback. who has been arrested on a charge of domestic battery to a pregnant woman and suspended from the team. Craighead County Detention Center records show the 20-year-old Page was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The university later said Page has been suspended from the team pending further information. Page remained in jail Thursday morning. (Craighead County Detention Center via AP)
Arkansas State cornerback Nathan Page arrested
This undated photo provided by the Craighead County, Ark., Detention Center, shows Nathan Page, an Arkansas State cornerback. who has been arrested on a charge of domestic battery to a pregnant woman and suspended from the team. Craighead County Detention Center records show the 20-year-old Page was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The university later said Page has been suspended from the team pending further information. Page remained in jail Thursday morning. (Craighead County Detention Center via AP)
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State cornerback Nathan Page has been arrested on a charge of domestic battery to a pregnant woman and suspended from the team.
Craighead County Detention Center records show the 20-year-old Page was arrested Wednesday. The university later said Page has been suspended from the team pending further information.
Page remained in jail Thursday morning pending a probable cause hearing. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.
Page, a sophomore, was selected as the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday following a game in which he recorded a career-high two interceptions, a pass breakup and two tackles.