Turning on the heat tonight? Stay safe and warm with these tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the temperatures cool down, many are turning on the heat at home. But experts say you may want to take a good look at your furnace first.

Devin Williams with Greenway Home Services says they expect a busy weekend with the weather hitting near-freezing temperatures.

He says most people will turn on their furnaces again for the first time this season, which can lead to problems.

“What we see a lot of the time is that we’ll actually have some gas leaks at different points of this system,” he said.

Williams suggests people call a reputable professional to take a close look at their furnace to make sure it’s working properly — free of any rust or leaks.

“When it gets to what we call ‘window weather,’ everyone’s opening their windows, go ahead and get your system checked at that time, so when the cold does come along, you’re ready for it,” he said.

Williams said many homes in Memphis function on a gas system. If you’re not getting heat, Williams said the first thing to do is check to see if your gas valve is turned on, allowing gas to reach your furnace.

“Gas is the most prevalent type of heat. So, make sure you use your nose and you don’t smell any gas leaks,” he said.

He says you also don’t want to forget about your pipes.

“Make sure your vent pipe is all connected, it’s not rusted out or leaking. That’s one of the things that will cause carbon monoxide to leak into your home,” he said.

Williams said each year, when the temperatures start to drop, they respond to nearly 200 calls daily. He suggests calling early to make sure you and your family are safe for the winter season.

If you plan on turning up the heat, MLGW has a few tips to not only keep you safe while you’re adjusting, but also help you save a few bucks as your utility bill may see an increase.