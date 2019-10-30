× Student petition pulls out tricks to try to be treated with cancelled school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite an online petition with about 10,000 signatures to cancel school in Shelby County for Halloween, Shelby County Schools said education will continue on the spooky holiday.

A petition on change.org created by an SCS student asks students to sign in agreement that school should be cancelled on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

“I feel like all students should get a day off to get ready for trick or treating.Halloween is on a Thursday this year so that means NO kickin it with friends all night, NO late night trick-or-treating,” the student said in the petition. “Let’s be real y’all, hardly anyone wants to show up to school the next day so that means low performance and the lack of students in class will just make the class period pointless. But let’s change that.”

Even though students came out with all the tricks, the school district said there will be no treats of cancelled school for the students. All schools will be in session regular hours both days.

Though not honoring the request to cancel school, superintendent Joris Ray applauded the students’ use of free expression.