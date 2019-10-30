Road closures announced ahead of Saturday’s College GameDay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has released information on road closures ahead of this weekend’s ESPN College GameDay.

The show will be on Beale Street, not outside the Liberty Bowl, with the main stage at Beale Street and B.B. King Boulevard.

B.B. King Boulevard will be closed between Peabody Place and MLK Boulevard starting Wednesday, October 30, at midnight. All traffic will be diverted eastbound to Danny Thomas, city officials said.

This will be an historic day for the city of Memphis and Tigers football program. It’s the first time ESPN’s premier, No. 1-rated college football program has been to the Bluff City. The show is famous for Lee Corso’s picks and fan-made signs.

The Tigers are ranked No. 24, while their opponent SMU is No. 15. SMU is undefeated with an 8-0 record this season. The Tigers have a record of 7-1.

This game will have large implications on the West Division standings.

“I think that the country, when it hears about Memphis Tiger football, it thinks about success,” Tigers coach Mike Norvell said. “It thinks about an explosive football team with great players and, to have the opportunity to be in this light, to be in this game, it’s something we’re definitely proud of.”