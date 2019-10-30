× Police: 19-year-old accused of putting gun to woman’s head, robbing her in driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was charged after police say he put a gun to a woman’s head and robbed her in her own driveway.

On September 19, the victim said she had just pulled into her driveway on Ross near Blanford when a man rushed up behind her and put a gun to her head. He reportedly told her “give me your money or I’m going to kill you.”

The woman complied, handing over her phone, credit cards and her driver’s license.

The suspect then fired two shots at the victim before leaving the scene.

Eventually Kobe Westbrook was developed as a suspect and positively identified by the victim. He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property.