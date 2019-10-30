Pass It On: Helping a school bus driver in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On any given school day, you'll find Brenda Bolden behind the wheel, transporting kids to and from school. But in her personal life, she's had to deal with some difficult circumstances.

Meet our playmaker Barbara Hall-Summers.

"Brenda is one of our lot comedians. She's always making jokes, having fun with us. But recently someone broke into her house and took quite a few things from her, money, some of her furniture, electronics," she explained. "And to add insult to injury her landlord has not fixed the door that got kicked in."

Time for WREG's Tim Simpson to pass out the money!

"I've got $100, $200, $300 from News Channel 3. Plus an additional $300 from our anonymous donor for a total of $600. Are you ready to Pass it On?"

"I am, let's go."

It didn't take long for our crew to track Bolden down.

"So you know we know what's going on with you and I thought you needed some help," explained Hall-Summers. "We wanted to see that smile again and your comedian self. So, we're going to pass on $600 to you."

"I don't know what to say," exclaimed Bolden. "They've been so nice to me."

The school bus driver who was burglarized a few weeks back is showered with love and affection today.

