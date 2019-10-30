× Ole Miss announces committee for athletic director search

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has launched its search for a new athletic director as school officials seek a permanent replacement for Ross Bjork, who left for the same position at Texas A&M.

Keith Carter has been serving as interim athletic director since Bjork’s May departure. Bjork had served as Ole Miss’ athletic director for seven years.

Chancellor Glenn Boyce announced that Ole Miss alum and retired FedEx executive Mike Glenn will chair the search committee. No timetable has been set for making a hire.

The search committee also includes former Ole Miss and major league baseball player David Dellucci, former Ole Miss women’s basketball player and assistant coach Peggie Gillom-Granderson, former Ole Miss football players Jesse Mitchell, David Morris and Wesley Walls and Ole Miss law professor Ron Rychlak.

Former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Archie Manning is serving in an advisory role to the committee and Boyce. The committee will recommend a candidate to Boyce.