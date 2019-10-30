× Nutbush man reportedly shot while riding bike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in a Nutbush neighborhood.

It happened in the 3700 block of Townes Avenue which is just off of Jackson Avenue.

One neighbor told WREG’s Melissa Moon that the victim was riding down the street on his bike when someone in a Ford shot him. The bullet reportedly went through the man’s arm and into his stomach.

“He happened to run down the street screaming for my boyfriend,” the woman said. “When my boyfriend came outside he fell on the ground and my boyfriend tourniqueted his arm. By that time they had called police, and they showed up and took him straight to the Med.”

Authorities have not released any information on a suspect.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.