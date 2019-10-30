× Murder suspect returns to the Mid-South to face charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South murder suspect captured in Louisiana is now back in the Bluff City.

Darius Withers was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

According to police, four individuals were sitting inside a blue 2012 Infiniti FX35 in the 3400 block of Lamphier Avenue on October 7 when shots were fired.

Victoria Leisure was hit by gunfire. She was taken to the Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

One of the male victims told investigators that the vehicle being driven during the shooting belonged to an acquaintance. That woman told authorities it was her boyfriend, Withers, who was responsible for the shooting.

Withers also reportedly sent threatening text messages to the male victim just prior to the shooting, police said.

The 23-year-old suspect was captured in New Orleans around October 18.