Man charged with trespassing at Frayser church hit by vandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged with trespassing at a Frayser church that was vandalized last month.

Steven Vinson of Lakeland was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing at One Church Memphis on Watkins. Court records show he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two days in jail.

Hill says he was there when the suspect showed up outside the church Tuesday, and he called police.

On Sept. 29, Pastor Devante Hill walked into the Pews were destroyed, musical instruments were broken and paint was thrown on the walls. Damage was estimated at nearly $20,000.

Vinson was not charged in connection with the vandalism incident. It is not clear from court records whether the two incidents are related.