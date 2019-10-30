× Man arrested after two dogs found dead, five malnourished in South Memphis house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis 19-year-old man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after police found two dead dogs at his home and five dogs that were “extremely malnourished.”

Police said they were following up on a complaint made to the city when they went to the house on the 2200 block of Zanone Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. There, police found the seven dogs in horrible conditions.

They noted the dogs lacked adequate food or shelter. One had injuries from another dog and had to be rushed to the vet for surgery.

Police also found a dead dog in a closet and another dead dog in a box in a field next to the house.

“It’s kind of surprising there’s some dogs or a lot of dogs, and their dad ain’t taking care of them,” a neighbor said.

Police arrested 19-year-old Dallas Anderson and charged him with cruelty to animals.

He also faces a contraband charge after police said he tried taking marijuana into jail when they were booking him.

Memphis Animal Services said it’s too early to know what the fate of the surviving dogs will be. They’re waiting on police to finish their investigation.