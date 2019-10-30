Live at 9: Friends for Life, Hafsat Abiola, Watercooler Wednesday & cooking with Lafayette’s

Friends For Life

More than 200 new HIV infections occur per year in Shelby County, according to the group Friends For Life. Eric Leue stopped by to talk about how the organization is taking their work even further with the grand opening of The Corner.

Opening Hours: Friday 8 am to 3 pm; Saturday to Tuesday from noon to 8 pm

Wednesday and Thursday, PEP access and Prescription pick up only, from 8am to 3pm

To schedule anappointment, call (901) 896-0738.

Interview with Hafsat Abiola

The National Civil Rights Museum's 28th Freedom Award honors individuals for their significant contributions to civil and human rights. One of those being honored is Hafsat Abiola, a Nigerian human rights, civil rights and democracy activist.

Watercooler Wednesday

Myron Mays, Kevin Cerrito and Todd Demers joined us for this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.

Cooking with Lafayette's

Lafayette's restaurant and bar is much more than your typical place to grab a drink or a bite to eat. This Midtown staple comes to life with music, food and fun every day of the week.

Chef Jody Moyt joined us to highlight some of the changes they've recently made to their menu.