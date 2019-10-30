‘I’m going to kill you:’ Man arrested for robbery, assault of woman in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man is behind bars after being accused of robbing a woman in Hickory Hill with a rifle pointed to her head.

Kobe Westbrooks is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, theft and unlawful possession of a handgun. Not only did he allegedly point that weapon at the woman’s head, police reports said he told her words no one wants to hear: “I’m going to kill you.”

Residents who wished to not go on camera said the Hickory Hill neighborhood is pretty quiet with everyone keeping a close eye on each other. But on Sept. 19 around 10 p.m., that sense of security changed for one resident.

The victim’s husband said she was too afraid to go on camera.

According to the police report, she was just coming home from work. When she pulled into her driveway and got out of the car, she told police a man wearing a ski mask and dark clothing armed with a rifle appeared from the side of a fence.

That man was later identified as 19-year-old Kobe Westbrooks.

She said Westbrooks put the weapon to her head and said, “Give me your money, or I’m going to kill you.” He then allegedly fired two shots at her.

The suspect got away in a white four-door sedan with the woman’s cellphone, drivers license and credit cards.

WREG went to Westbrooks’ last known address for answers, but we got just the opposite.

“Girl, you might as well leave away from this door because you’re not going to get no answers,” someone in the residence said.

The police report also said the next day, the victim’s phone was found by a man walking by a KFC on Winchester, which was only 7 minutes away from where the phone was taken.