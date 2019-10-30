Haunted tales of the Tennessee capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Any kind of lore about the Tennessee capitol falls into the lap of the state’s legislative librarian — and that includes creepy tales about the capitol.

“I was trying to find out the last time we met on Halloween,” Eddie Weeks said from his office in the same building housing Tennessee lawmakers.

Weeks is officially the Tennessee legislative librarian, but unofficially the go-to-guy for any strange occurrences around the Capitol Hill that do not involve current legislation. Halloween is often the time of year when people come to him about those strange Capitol Hill occurrences.

It did not take him long to find out the last time Tennessee lawmakers met on Halloween was Oct. 31, 1867.

A Halloween legislative session was not as scary as it might sound, and the day was decades away from getting commercialized.

Weeks tells his own story of strange occurrences from a previous office in the War Memorial Building.

“There were some noises there late at night — which we often had to work — don’t know that any of them were ever explained to anyone’s satisfaction,” he said.