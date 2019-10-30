Gainwell ready to shine in primetime against SMU

MEMPHIS -- He has taken the American Athletic Conference, by storm and Saturday night against unbeaten SMU, Tigers redshirt freshman Kenny Gainwell will be on a national stage in primetime.

And a word of warning to the Mustangs...Gainwell has much more to show. That despite leading the AAC in all-purpose yards, second in the nation.

He's second in the American in rushing.

Third in scoring.

But despite his 14-hundred yards plus and 14 touchdowns this year, Gainwell has even more in store come Saturday night.

"They can study what they want. I come with different things every week. It's different moves, different ways I'm going to run the ball probably. I just have to make sure I work hard, every day to change up my game because I always know I'm watching," said Gainwell.

"It's been amazing. Kenny has worked so hard since he stepped foot on campus last summer. He's taken it in and got a chance to watch older guys do it such as Darrell Henderson and Tony Pollard along with Patrick Taylor. His number was called earlier than expected and he's done a great job," said Gainwell's running backs coach Anthony Jones.

