Crash involving train is causing traffic issues in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — An early morning crash involving a train is causing traffic issues in Germantown.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers with the Germantown Police Department responded to a reported crash involving a train and a vehicle at Germantown Road near Southern.

By the time officers arrived, the vehicle had left the scene, police said.

The train has stopped as part of an ongoing investigation. Traffic is blocked at West Street and Poplar Pike, Germantown Road at Southern and Poplar Pike at Southern.