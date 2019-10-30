Authorities ensure sex offenders do not participate in Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents aren't the only ones concerned about sexual offenders answering the door for trick-or-treaters Thursday night, as law enforcement is also stepping up to make sure sexual predators aren't participating in Halloween activities.

Shoppers at Spirit Halloween in East Memphis agreed, it's more important than decorations to know who's handing out the treats this Halloween and making sure kids stay clear of sexual offenders.

"Of course, I'm concerned as a parent, but I think that I take enough safety precautions, but I go with my daughter; she's 11," one shopper said.

"There are always church activities that I'd prefer to take my children to, as far as trick-or-treating or anything like that," another said.

Registered sexual offenders can't have Halloween decorations or even a porch light on at their address. They cannot participate in any way.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is making it easier for parents to track where sexual offenders live, with the Tennessee sex offender registry located on the agency's website.

"Say you live in a specific area, a zip code, you can find out when new sex offenders move into an area," TBI Public Affairs Officer Keli McAlister said. "If they move locations, you can get notification emails. Or again, if it's a specific person that you're familiar with, that you want to be able to track his or her whereabouts, you can do that."

Sex offenders are required by law to report their address, where they work and even what kind of vehicle they have.

For sexual offenders, the knock they could be hearing Halloween night might very well be from Tennessee Department of Corrections officers taking part in Operation Blackout, and offenders not in compliance could be headed back to jail.

"It's really just to make sure that they're following the law and that we're enhancing public safety," said Tony Parker, spokesperson for the Tennessee DOC.