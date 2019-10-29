Two Mississippi men charged with woman’s death after gunfight

Posted 4:58 am, October 29, 2019, by

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss.  — Two north Mississippi men are charged with murder following a gunfight that killed a 23-year-old woman.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that 20-year-old Javion Boxley of Red Banks and 31-year-old Jeremy Young of Holly Springs are each charged with charged with first-degree murder and other crimes.

Holly Springs police say the two took part in a melee outside a house on Oct. 17. The Marshall County coroner says 23-year-old Jametries LaSha Moore was shot in the neck and died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Police say at least three others, including Young, were wounded by gunshots. Young was arrested after he was released from a hospital.

It’s unclear if Boxley or Young has a lawyer. Each is jailed, with bail set at more than $2.7 million.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.