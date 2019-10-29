× Storm damage to force relocation of hundreds from Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Damage from last week’s tornado and storms will force the relocation of more than 700 people from a Parkway Village apartment complex, the city’s public works director said Tuesday.

Inspectors initially determined that 16 of the 46 buildings in the Cottonwood Apartments were uninhabitable because of damage.

But since then, other issues that weren’t immediately apparent, such as leaks, have pushed the number of uninhabitable buildings to 32.

That means more than 700 residents will have to be relocated by Friday.

The apartments’ occupancy before the storm was close to 1,100.

City officials say they’re working with Latino Memphis and the Red Cross the find affordable housing for those residents.

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 105 mph tore a 7.4-mile path through southeast Memphis on the morning of Oct. 21. The Cottonwood Apartments were among the areas hit hardest.

A shelter is still open at the Marion Hale Community Center, 4791 Willow Road. If you need assistance call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcross.org/shelters.

The Red Cross is offering disaster assistance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Park Village Christian Church, 4568 Knight Arnold Road. The center will be staffed by the Red Cross and other local agencies that may be able to provide help.