Tigers focused on staying focused with SMU heading to town Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the town abuzz over College GameDay setting up shop on Beale Street, Tiger fans can’t wait to show up and show out for the national television audience Saturday morning.

But one group that won’t be there, the Tiger football team, because the biggest part of their weekend is Saturday night’s AAC showdown with unbeaten No. 15 SMU.

“You can’t ignore it. The hype to this game,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Western division, two top ranked teams in the country, grand stage, that’s going to be there. You have to be able to control, in a sense of focusing on the little things, focusing on the details that it takes for you to be successful.”

Everywhere they go this week, the U of M will be reminded about the scope of this weekend in the Bluff City, meaning a big part of their success Saturday night will be dealing with the distractions throughout the week.

“College GameDay and all that is cool but, at the end of the day, the game is the biggest part; not the outside stuff,” Tiger corner back T.J. Carter said.

“We’re just taking more pride in the fact they’re coming into our house,” receiver Damonte Coxie said. “It’s a home game, and we like to leave our home stadium with a win, so that’s what we’re looking forward to do.”