Tigers focused on staying focused with SMU heading to town on Saturday

MEMPHIS -- With the town abuzz over College GameDay setting up shop on Beale Street, Tiger fans can't wait to show up and show out for the national television audience on Saturday morning.

But one group that won't be there, the tiger football team because the biggest part of their weekend is Saturday night's AAC showdown with unbeaten and 15th ranked SMU.

Everywhere they go this week, the U of M will be reminded about the bigness of this weekend in the Bluff City meaning a big part of their success Saturday night will be dealing with the distractions, throughout the week.

"You can't ignore it. The hype to this game, Western division, two top ranked teams in the country, grand stage, that's going to be there. You have to be able to control, in a sense of, focusing on the little things. Focusing on the details that it takes for you to be successful," said head coach Mike Norvell.

"College GameDay and all that is cool but, at the end of the day, the game is the biggest part. Not the outside stuff," said Tigers cornerback T.J. Carter.

Tigers receiver Damonte Coxie saying, "We're just taking more pride in the fact they're coming into our house. It's a home game and we like to leave our home stadium with a win so, that's what we're looking forward to do."