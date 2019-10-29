Suspect wanted after Millington woman stabbed multiple times

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Millington police issued an alert after a woman was stabbed multiple times earlier this month.

On October 7, a female employee of Professional Care Services on Navy Road arrived at work and was attacked by a male. The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times before taking off, police said.

A motive for the attack was not released.

The victim described her attacker to police as a black male, 30 to 40 years of age, unshaven, five foot nine inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a green hooded jacket and driving a new model white Nissan Altima or Maxima.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

