One week away: Mississippi governor candidates travel the state ahead of election

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi voters will head to the polls in one week to decide who will be the next governor for the Magnolia State: Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves or Democratic candidate Attorney General Jim Hood.

Both candidates will spend the next few days stumping across the state and pushing the message to go out and vote.

Reeves was in DeSoto County on Tuesday to meet with his supporters.

“DeSoto County and all of north Mississippi is critically important to this election,” Reeves said.

Just from turning on the TV and seeing campaign ads, it’s easy to see the race is filled with mud slinging. Reeves said Hood’s campaign has been driven by Democrats outside of Mississippi, who are ultimately targeting President Donald Trump, who will be in Mississippi on Friday.

In Jackson, Hood also spoke with reporters, as he’s also out talking to voters.

“I’m confident my people have already made up their minds,” Hood said. “I’ve spoken with so many Republicans who have said, ‘I’ve never voted for a Democrat, but I’m voting for Jim Hood.'”

Both candidates have talked about the importance of improving education and rural healthcare.

“I am the right person to be elected governor because I am focused on conservative solutions to Mississippi’s challenges,” Reeves said.

Hood said having Republicans vote for him is a sign of statesmanship, something the state capital of Jackson needs to see more.

“We can get some things done, and that’s what the people want, and I believe we’re going to make that happen,” Hood said.

President Trump will be in Tupelo on Friday, and Reeves said he will be there, too.