People walk amongst giant Sequoia trees at the Sequoia National Park which scientists claim are under threat from a diminishing snowpack and rising temperatures as a severe drought continues to affect California on September 23, 2014. California is in the grip of its third year of severe drought, the worst in decades, threatening to drain underground aquifers and leaving the taps of some 40 million people to run dry. The state's drought affected Central Valley, is the considered the richest food-producing region in the world, where much of America's fresh fruits, nuts and vegetables being grown there. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Mississippi woman found safe in Sequoia National Park
People walk amongst giant Sequoia trees at the Sequoia National Park which scientists claim are under threat from a diminishing snowpack and rising temperatures as a severe drought continues to affect California on September 23, 2014. California is in the grip of its third year of severe drought, the worst in decades, threatening to drain underground aquifers and leaving the taps of some 40 million people to run dry. The state's drought affected Central Valley, is the considered the richest food-producing region in the world, where much of America's fresh fruits, nuts and vegetables being grown there. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A Mississippi woman who vanished on a visit to Sequoia National Park in California has been found safe after three days.
Authorities say 56-year-old Mary Joanna Gomez of Jackson was found Monday after a California Air National Guard aircraft saw the letters SOS spelled out with rocks in a park area.
The National Park Service says she was cold, thirsty and hungry but otherwise in good health. She was found off-trail about 3 ½ miles from where her car was discovered over the weekend.
Gomez, who’s a traveling nurse based in San Francisco, had visited Kings Canyon National Park and said Thursday she intended to visit the Sequoia park. She was reported missing on Friday by her family after missing a work shift.