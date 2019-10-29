Mississippi woman found safe in Sequoia National Park

Posted 10:30 am, October 29, 2019, by

People walk amongst giant Sequoia trees at the Sequoia National Park which scientists claim are under threat from a diminishing snowpack and rising temperatures as a severe drought continues to affect California on September 23, 2014. California is in the grip of its third year of severe drought, the worst in decades, threatening to drain underground aquifers and leaving the taps of some 40 million people to run dry. The state's drought affected Central Valley, is the considered the richest food-producing region in the world, where much of America's fresh fruits, nuts and vegetables being grown there. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A Mississippi woman who vanished on a visit to Sequoia National Park in California has been found safe after three days.

Authorities say 56-year-old Mary Joanna Gomez of Jackson was found Monday after a California Air National Guard aircraft saw the letters SOS spelled out with rocks in a park area.

The National Park Service says she was cold, thirsty and hungry but otherwise in good health. She was found off-trail about 3 ½ miles from where her car was discovered over the weekend.

Gomez, who’s a traveling nurse based in San Francisco, had visited Kings Canyon National Park and said Thursday she intended to visit the Sequoia park. She was reported missing on Friday by her family after missing a work shift.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.