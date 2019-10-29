Live at 9: Gangs in Memphis, The Freedom Awards & ‘Almost Famous’

Gangs in Memphis

Memphis and Shelby County are no strangers to violent crimes, but how much of those major violent crime are at the hands of gang members? Bill Gibbons with the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission answered that and what’s being done to disrupt gang activity.

The Freedom Awards

Lamman Rucker returns to the Mid-South to host the National Civil Rights Museum's 28th Freedom Awards.

'Almost Famous' filming

Want the chance to be a part of a live studio audience? Memphis' own funnyman Prescott kicks off the filming of a movie this week and it's right inside his comedy club, Chuckles.

Music with Stephen Michael and Lil Rounds

Stephen Michael and Lil Rounds have teamed up for an amazing musical collaboration. They stopped by Live at 9 to give us a preview of "Ghost."

