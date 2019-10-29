Former West Memphis Mayor Bill Johnson has died

Bill Johnson

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The City of West Memphis announced the death of former Mayor Bill Johnson on Tuesday.

According to reports, Johnson served for more than 40 years, becoming the longest serving elected mayor in city history.

“His devotion to our community, its citizens and our staff not only leaves a giant hole in our community, but in our hearts as well,” the city wrote on Facebook.

They asked for continued prayers for Johnson’s family.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

