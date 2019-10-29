× Florida prisoner headed to Memphis after DNA links him to 1980s rapes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is being extradited back from a Florida prison to face charges in two local rape cases dating back more than 30 years.

Jimmy Love, 54, was indicted as a John Doe in 2015 after DNA evidence connected him to the rape of a 21-year-old woman in Raleigh in the summer of 1986.

In 2017, the FBI linked that DNA with Love, who was already serving a life sentence in Florida for a series of sex crimes, assaults and other offenses, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

In Memphis, his DNA also linked him to a November 1987 rape case.

In 2018, a Shelby County grand jury indicted him on two counts of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

By law, the indictments in the two Memphis cases remained secret until he was taken into custody here, Weirich’s office said.