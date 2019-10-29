× Beale Street bucket drummer arrested for attacking, threatening officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was playing a bucket drum and collecting money from tourists on Beale Street was arrested after he allegedly attacked a police officer who tried to get the man to move.

Alonzo Lomax, 52, is facing charges after he allegedly attacked and threatened a Memphis Police officer.

Lomax was in front of a business on Beale Street around 9:40 p.m. Oct. 28 drumming on a five-gallon bucket with another bucket in front of him for tips, police said. An officer, who said he has dealt with Lomax repeatedly for the same violation, told Lomax he was again violating a city noise ordinance.

Police said Lomax then kicked a bucket towards the officer, striking the officer in the leg. He then swung his drumsticks at the officer, telling the officer he was ready to die and threatening the officer.

According to the arrest report, Lomax began walking around Beale Street, still swinging the drumsticks. Police said this interfered with people who were legally on Beale Street that night.

Police attempted to arrest Lomax, when he became aggressive and attempted to fight the officers.

After being arrested, Lomax kicked the doors and windows of the squad car he was in, and he was still threatening to kill the first officer.

Lomax was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He is set to be in court Wednesday.

WREG found that Lomax has been cited for the same offense at least one time before this incident.