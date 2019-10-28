× Tigers wrap up exhibition play with a lackluster win over LeMoyne-Owen

MEMPHIS — Some good, some bad as the Tigers closed out their exhibition season with an 88-63 win over LeMoyne-Owen.

The good–Precious Achiuwa had another great game, scoring 21 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while fellow freshman Boogie Ellis went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on his way to 18 points.

The bad–James Wiseman missed a second straight game with that injured ankle, joined on the bench by Damion Baugh who remained in concussion protocol. The Tigers also gave up 23 offensive rebounds to the Magicians, turning the ball over 19 times.

So things need to be fixed before opening the regular season, Tuesday November 5th against South Carolina State.