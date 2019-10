× Six gang members sentenced on robbery, drug, racketeering charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal prosecutors say six leaders of a nationwide street gang were sentenced in Memphis in charges of racketeering, in addition to business burglaries, firearms and drug trafficking.

The defendants were leaders of the of the Conservative Vice Lords/Concrete Cartel street gang, U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant said Monday.

According to evidence presented at trial, the Concrete Cartel operates in Memphis, Shelby County and North Mississippi with leaders in the region, state, city and communities of Whitehaven, Orange Mound, East Memphis, South Memphis and North Memphis.

Dunavant said the six men were involved in 10 business robberies in the area from 2015-2017, including several pharmacies, where they were accused of stealing opioids.

• Ariq Rayford was sentenced on October 18, 2019, to 140 months of imprisonment followed by 5 years supervised release;

• William Pinkney was sentenced on September 4, 2019, to 160 months of imprisonment followed by 3 years supervised release;

• Tondwin Lewis was sentenced on September 27, 2019, to 220 months imprisonment followed by 3 years supervised release;

• DaVante Turner was sentenced on October 22, 2019, to 240 months imprisonment followed by 5 years supervised release;

• Markease Alexander was sentenced on October 23, 2019, to 264 months imprisonment followed by 3 years supervised release;

• Nernest Nesby, was sentenced on September 26, 2019, to 481 months imprisonment followed by 3 years supervised release.