Remake of The Alphabet Song has internet in a frenzy

NEW YORK — It’s one of the first songs that children learn in school and now The Alphabet Song is getting a makeover.

According to HLN’s Melissa Knowles, the change was made to clarify the L,M,N,O and P letters, which were admittedly all pushed together in the original song.

The change apparently wasn’t a hit online.

Have a listen.