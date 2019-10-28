× Red Cross still offering shelter, disaster assistance after tornado hits Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Red Cross of Tennessee says the agency has served more than 750 meals and had more than 155 overnight shelter stays since a tornado swept across southeast Memphis on Oct. 21.

The shelter is still open at the Marion Hale Community Center, 4791 Willow Road. If you need assistance call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcross.org/shelters.

The Red Cross is offering disaster assistance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Park Village Christian Church, 4568 Knight Arnold Road. The center will be staffed by the Red Cross and other local agencies that may be able to provide help.

After that, agencies will help people on a case-by-case basis at the Cottonwood Apartments and other locations to be determined.

AN EF-1 tornado with winds up to 105 mph touched down for nine minutes last Monday, cutting a 7.4-mile path from the airport through Parkway Village and into Balmoral.

Mayor Jim Strickland said 41 of the 47 buildings at the Cottonwood Apartments were damaged, and 16 have been deemed structurally unsafe.