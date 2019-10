× Police: Student brought gun to Power Center Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high school student was detained Monday after police say she brought a gun to school at Power Center Academy in Hickory Hill.

Police say the principal of the high school was tipped off about the student being armed.

The school was put under lockdown while authorities searched for and found the gun. No one was hurt.

It’s unclear why the student brought the gun to school and if that gun was loaded.