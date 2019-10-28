Person of interest sought in Southaven auto burglary

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Southaven Police Department released surveillance video of an individual they believe may have been involved in an auto burglary over the weekend.

It happened Friday, October 25, in the 5600 block of Steffani Drive.

The video shows the subject approach two vehicles and touch the door handles before taking off.

While he didn’t get inside the vehicles, police said he may have been involved in another auto burglary nearby. Police also said they believe the subject may live in the area.

If you know anything, call (662) 393-8652.