Manhunt Monday: Grandmother shot in South Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five months ago, bullets claimed the life of a 67-year-old woman whose house had been the site of repeated attacks, with gunmen firing round after round.

To this day, it's unknown who fired those shots and why Dorothy Jackson was killed inside her home.

James Taylor has lived on Norfolk Street in South Memphis for more than 50 years, and he's seen his neighborhood change over that time. But he refuses to live in fear. Taylor didn't hear the gunfire when his neighbor was killed, but his wife did.

"She said it sounded like a 'zookie' or whatever you call it. She said a big ole gun," he said.

Family members said it was not the first time Jackson's house was sprayed with bullets. It was the third time in six years.

Sources say the gunmen fired more than more 30 rounds into the front of the house. Officers were still picking up shell cases more than 11 hours after the shooting.

Several of bullets hit the 67-year-old grandmother, killing her. Homicide investigators say they don't believe Jackson was the intended target.

"This appears to be a situation where the suspects are trying to shoot someone that they have an issue with," investigators said. "The person we believe they were trying to shoot was not even there."

Officers say the shooting likely stemmed from another shooting that happened in early May.

Detectives say three other people were in the house at the time of the shooting but no one else was hurt.

If you know who killed Dorothy Jackson, you are urged to call Memphis Police at 528-CASH. All calls are confidential.