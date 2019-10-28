× Man found shot to death on South Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in one South Memphis community woke up to a chilling crime Monday morning, when a man was found shot to death just feet from a church and several homes.

Detectives responded to Gill Avenue and Pillow Street around 1:30 Monday morning.

One neighbor said he was sitting in his living room, listening to round after round being fired — at least six in total.

With flashlights in hand and flashing police all around, detectives began the tedious task of collecting any evidence that could point them in the direction of the shooter. By sun-up the area was clear, but things are far from over.

Investigators say they are doing what they can to uncover clues and information that could lead them to the person or persons… responsible for turning this community into a crime scene.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.