Man accused of calling in false bomb threat at bus station

Posted 9:30 am, October 28, 2019, by

Robert Turner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested over the weekend after police say he called in a bomb threat against the Airways Boulevard Greyhound bus station.

Police said they immediately made the scene and began evacuating people from the building.

While clearing the scene, police said Robert Turner approached an officer and stated he was the one that called in the bomb threat. Officers later confirmed that Turner made the call and then arrested him once the scene was cleared and no device was found.

Turner was charged with filing a false report.

