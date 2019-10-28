Jackson opens training camp…with the Memphis Hustle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- Monday, a big day for Josh Jackson.

The same Josh Jackson that was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft that was pretty much cut loose by the Phoenix Suns for struggles, on and off the court.

Jackson is getting paid by the Grizzlies but is starting the season in the GLeague with the Hustle.

"Just trying to make the best of the situation. I'm gonna come out, play hard, work hard every day. That's all I can really do. As of now, no specific bench marks. No timeline either of when or if I'll get called up. Right now it's just about putting in the work, getting better. That's all I'm focused on. At the end of the day, all I really want to do is win and I'm willing to do whatever to help the Hustle or the Grizzlies to make that happen," said Jackson after his first day of training camp with the Hustle.