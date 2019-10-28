Does It Work: My Fold Away Mirror

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amy Burress is a hair stylist and makeup artist with Gould's Salon & Spa. When it comes to applying makeup, she knows lighting is key.

"If the lighting is wrong, it can set your whole makeup look off. Say you're going for a day look but you don't have the right lighting. You're in for a night look during the day. And that`s a little scary sometimes."

Hopefully My Fold Away Mirror truly illuminates on both sides and is as compact as it claims.

"Feels sturdy. It's light."

"You're able to maneuver it however you like. And that`s really great. It comes to you. You don't have to go to it."

Burress snapped in four AA batteries and turned it on.

"And we have light."

The LED lights on both sides were really impressive and it folds flat for storage.

My Fold Away Mirror, you passed the Does It Work test.