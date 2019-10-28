Corinth declares state of emergency after storm

CORINTH, Miss. — A state of emergency was declared Monday in Corinth, Mississippi after a powerful storm pounded the area, leaving downed trees and damaged structures Saturday.

The city’s mayor issued a proclamation for a State of Emergency to qualify for federal and state funding. Alcorn County is expected to do the same later.

At the height of the storm, 11,000 customers in Alcorn County were without power. That number was down to 1,800 by Monday.

Many trees ares down. Power has been restored to schools but some roads are impassable. There is no decision on whether schools will reopen Tuesday.