Corinth declares state of emergency after storm

Posted 12:19 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:25PM, October 28, 2019

CORINTH, Miss. — A state of emergency was declared Monday in Corinth, Mississippi after a powerful storm pounded the area, leaving downed trees and damaged structures Saturday.

The city’s mayor issued a proclamation for a State of Emergency to qualify for federal and state funding. Alcorn County is expected to do the same later.

At the height of the storm, 11,000 customers in Alcorn County were without power. That number was down to 1,800 by Monday.

Many trees ares down. Power has been restored to schools but some roads are impassable. There is no decision on whether schools will reopen Tuesday.

In the midst of all the damage in Corinth, Mississippi, this American flag managed to remain, even though part of the pole broke. (Jonee Lewis, WREG)

